I want probe into Atta-Mills’ death in order to clear my name – Anyidoho

General News of Friday, 18 February 2022

Source: 3news.com

A former Deputy General Secretary of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Koku Anyidoho has said he called for an investigation into the death of the late Professor John Evans Atta-Mills, Ghana’s former President who died on the seat, because he has been accused of having a hand in his death.



In series of tweets on Thursday February 17, the Found and Director of the Atta-Mills Memorial Institute said “I love President Atta-Mills, but I have a RIGHT to protect the Anyidoho Family name. The INQUEST, is to save my PRECIOUS FAMILY NAME! The INQUEST has got nothing to do with any other FAMILY name.”



He added “The peabrians saying I have no locus to ask for an, INQUEST, into the death of President Atta-Mills, should know that; I am doing so because I have been accused of having a hand in the death of President Atta-Mills. I am doing so, to save, the Anyidoho Family name.”



Mr Anyidoho called for the investigations 10 years after the death of Professor Mills.



“I am an accomplished citizen of Ghana, with All Rights accruing to me under the Constitution of the Republic. After 10 years of his death, I am respectfully requesting for an, INQUEST, into the death of President John Evans Atta-Mills. God bless our Homeland Ghana,” he earlier said in a tweet on Thursday February 3.