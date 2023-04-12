‘I want more food’ – Suspect in murder of soldier at Ashaiman tells judge

General News of Wednesday, 12 April 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

A lead suspect in the murder of Trooper Imoro Sherrif has told the Ashaiman Circuit Court presided by Simon J. Gaga that he is being underfed in police custody.



Samuel Tetteh alias Wiper is standing trial together with five others for their various roles in the alleged murder of Sheriff Imoro who was a junior soldier in the Ghana Armed Forces.



Appearing in court on Tuesday, April 11, 2023, lawyers for the accused persons impressed on the judge to grant their clients bail.



Following a lengthy argument between the prosecution and the defence, the third accused person, Ibrahim Abdul Rakib was granted bail in the sum of GH₵150,000 with three sureties, two to be justified with landed properties on health grounds.



The remaining suspects, however, were denied bail.



According to a report by Dailyguidenetork.com sighted by GhanaWeb, Samuel Tetteh before the judge would rule on the bail application raised his hands and with the permission of the judge told the court that he is not being fed enough in custody.



The court after ruling on the bail application further directed the police to take good care of the suspects while they are in custody to ensure that they are fit and healthy to stand trial.



Samuel Tetteh and Abubakar Saddick alias Birdman who are the two main suspects in the case are on trial for conspiracy to commit crime to wit attempted robbery and robbery.



The four remaining suspects, Safianu Musah alias Dayorgu, Ibrahim Abdul Rakib, Yussif Mohammed and Abdul Gafaru Abdul Karim are defending themselves on the charge of dishonestly receiving stolen items.



Facts of the case



Prosecution says the police On March 4, this year received information that a male adult was found lying dead at Ashiaman Taifa.



A team of Police personnel were dispatched to the crime scene and the Police retrieved a blood-stained knife, a backpack containing an iPad, Ghana Card, National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS) Card and Military Uniform belonging to Private Sherrif, who until his demise was a soldier with the Third Battalion at Sunyani.



Investigations revealed that the slain soldier went to visit his female friend at Ashiaman Newtown at about 2230 hours on March 3, 2023, and left for his home at about 0130h hours on March 4, but was attacked by Tetteh and Sadick at Ashiaman Taifa with the intention of stealing his mobile.



Police investigations established that Tetteh stabbed the soldier with a knife during the attack causing him to bleed to death.



Tetteh and Sadick successfully robbed the deceased of his mobile phone and sold it to Ibrahim Abdul Rakib at GHC300.



Ibrahim Rakib also sold the phone to Safianu Musah at GHC350 who claimed he has sold the iPhone to Yusif Mohammed for GHC500 and later to Abdul Gafaru Karim.









Watch the latest episode of The Lowdown below:







Watch the latest episode of People and Places below:









GA/SARA