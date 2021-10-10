I want Mahama back to rescue Ghanaians from your cousin's bad governance - Sam George to Gabby

Politics of Sunday, 10 October 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

On Saturday, October 9, 2021, legal luminary, Gabby Asare Otchere-Darko after Sam George's interview on the anti-LGBTQI+ bill on CNN described him as a young, articulate and extremely popular man in the country.



He furthered that Sam George is the best presidential candidate for the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) in the next general elections if politics is all about populism and popularity.



In a tweet sighted by GhanaWeb, Gabby Asare Otchere-Darko said, "If politics is all about populism & popularity then I have fantastic news for the NDC: they have found their next presidential candidate & he is the MP for Ningo-Prampram #SamGeorge. Young, articulate, driven, bold, & extremely popular. The main sponsor of the anti-LGBTQI Bill."



Reacting to this, the Ningo-Prampram MP said, he wants the comeback of former President John Dramani Mahama to rescue Ghanaians from the appalling governance of his cousin, President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.



He noted that he is only focused on delivering the mandate of his constituents.



The lawmaker, in a tweet sighted by GhanaWeb said, "Dear @GabbyDarko, I am completely focused on delivering my mandate to the people of Ningo-Prampram. I wholeheartedly endorse the return of @JDMahama to rescue our Country from the abysmal presidency of your cousin @NAkufoAddo. Cheers."



Ghanaian social media space was filled with adulations for Sam George who mounted a fierce defence of the decision by some MPs to sponsor the bill that seeks to criminalize homosexuality in the country on Friday.



A seeming attempt by Kenyan-born CNN reporter, Larry Madowo to have Sam George choke on his own bill backfired as the legislator, in the estimation of most social media viewers distinguished himself and addressed the issues effectively.





