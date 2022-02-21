I want Ghanaians to succeed, 'not only foreigners' – Kennedy Agyapong

Politics of Monday, 21 February 2022

Source: gbcghanonline.com

MP for Assin Central, Kennedy Agyapong says the country must applaud great business people for their contribution to the development of society.



Speaking on the GTV Breakfast Show, Mr. Agyapong said he admires and celebrates these successful business people because it is their hard work that is helping solve the unemployment issues.



”I learn from people who have made it in life. I admire Dangote, Despite, Ibrahim, Ernest. I admire these people for their contribution to society and therefore I wouldn’t say Ibrahim is a well-known NDC, so I’m against his business, then I’m not a good citizen of this country.” Mr Agyapong noted.



Mr Agyapong is known to be someone who is hard-hitting on issues and has been criticizing people, when questioned why he does so, he noted that he criticizes people or anything that goes contrary to the law.



“If I see a Ghanaian coming up, doing very well in business, I admire them, but I will not sit here for people to make money at the expense of the poor people in Ghana. If you are doing the right thing, why wouldn’t I support you? The same way I criticize for the wrong things, the same way I applaud when you do the right thing. I want Ghanaians to succeed and not only foreigners”.



Mr Agyapong who says he prefers to be a businessman than a politician says he only speaks the truth about issues and criticizes constructively.