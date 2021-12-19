I’ve spent more money on education, health, industry infrastructure, than any govt in our history - Prez

Politics of Sunday, 19 December 2021

Source: rainbowradioonline.com

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has stated categorically that no government in history has spent more money on educational and other social intervention policies like the NPP government.



Addressing delegates at the National Delegates Conference in Kumasi he said his administration has spent more money on health, infrastructure, industry, agriculture than any government on the fourth republic.



He said he was proud to be the one to have led NPP to provide more resources to transform the lives of the people.



Members of the NPP he stated must be proud to belong to the elephant family because it has produced diligent persons who have managed the economy better than any government in our history.



“We have spent more money in improving the circumstances of our people than any government in the 4th republic. So when you leave here be proud that you have produced a government that has been most diligent in improving the lives of the people than any other government in the history of this country".



“All the things that we have done in government are things we thought about while in opposition, what is the one policy that the NDC and their leader John Dramani Mahama have thought about in five years that they have been in opposition. There is not one policy, the answer is zero,” the President said.