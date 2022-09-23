I've served Ghana Police without blemish - CID Boss brags

General News of Friday, 23 September 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Director-General of the Criminal Investigations Department (CID), Commissioner of Police (COP), Isaac Ken Yeboah (retired) has said believes his service in the Ghana police will go down in history as one without blemish.



According to him, he is happy about his performance and the services he rendered during his tenure. Speaking at the pull-out ceremony held in his honour at the National Police Training School in Accra, Thursday, he said, "It is time to spend the rest of my life in private. I am proud to be a Ghanaian and extremely proud to have served in the Ghana Police Service and my country honourably without blemishes.



“I will forever be grateful to the Almighty God for giving me the wisdom to choose a career as a police officer and serving under very fine officers at various times in my career," COP Yeboah added. The CID boss, COP Isaac Ken Yeboah has officially retired from his post on September 21,2022.



As part of the event, a pull-out ceremony was held in his honour.



This followed his attainment of the compulsory retirement age of 60, after serving 30 years, nine months and 22 days in the police service.



In attendance were the Inspector-General of Police, George Akuffo Dampare, former IGPs - Patrick Acheampong and David Asante-Apeatu, former COPs and other senior police officers among others.







NYA/WA



