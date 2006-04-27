General News of Thursday, 27 April 2006

Source: GNA

Police investigates NFED Director's death

Suhum, April 27, GNA - The Suhum Police are investigating circumstances surrounding the death of the Suhum/Kraboa/Coaltar District Director of the Non-Formal Education Division (NFED), Mr Peter Ofosu Gyamerah, who died on the spot when his motor-cycle collided with a petrol tanker at Asuboa, near Suhum, on April 14.



Police sources told the Ghana News Agency that the deceased was on interdiction for allegedly embezzling funds and diverting items belonging to the NFED meant for distribution to facilitators and learners.



The items included sewing machines, motorbikes, bicycles, stationery, lanterns, and Wellington boots, raincoats worth millions of cedis.



According to the sources on April 11 the deceased, even though on interdiction, drove the official pick-up of the NFED to a funeral at Asamankese and when returning to Suhum, he knocked down a woman. On April 13 the late Mr Gyamerah, who was driving the same vehicle, collided with 207 Benz bus at Anyinam. He was treated and discharged the next day at the New Tafo Government Hospital.



On the same day the deceased, who was riding one of the official motorbikes from Suhum towards Nsawam, collided with the petrol tanker and died on the spot.

