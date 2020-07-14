Politics of Tuesday, 14 July 2020

Source: Daily Guide Network

I’ve provided leadership at Tema East - Titus Glover

MP for Tema East, Daniel Nii Kwartei Titus Glover

The Deputy Minister of Transport and Member of Parliament (MP) for Tema East, Daniel Nii Kwartei Titus Glover, says he has provided ‘proper leadership’ to his constituents and will earn their votes at the December 7 polls.



Reacting to an allegation by Ashai Odamtten, the National Democratic Congress (NDC) parliamentary candidate for the Tema East Constituency, that he has failed in the area, the MP indicated that he had supported his constituents to have access to healthcare and education by providing scholarships, dormitories and classroom blocks in collaboration with GETFund.



“The Director of Education, Tema Metro, came to me two years ago and said their Toyota Prado had broken down and so I should support it. I used part of my GETFund that the assembly manages for me – I used about GH¢10,000 to fix it to make the director mobile.



“I have also supported the final-year students of the JHS in the public schools. They came to me in my office and asked for support. I gave them a colossal amount of money for their mock exams. Recently, they were here to ask for additional money for stationery and other stuff and basically I gave it to them,” the Deputy Minister told journalists.



He said he had done concrete pavement at “Site one and two” at Community One as part of the government’s inner city development agenda, explaining that the site one and two were workups built for workers that constructed the Tema Port.



“As part of the Inner City and Zongo Development, as I speak, when you go to site two, the Coastal Development Authority has given a contract for construction of concrete platforms.



“The people are grateful to the President and me for what we have done because there is no more mud when it rains. Ashai was there and did not show leadership and competence in that direction,” he pointed out.



“When you come to Community Five taxi rank, TMA has representatives there and they take tolls and Ashai did not fix it. Go there and you will see that they have paved there nicely with my picture and that of the President…,” he added.



According to him, the Casino and the Nomentano market areas will be paved, saying this is the kind of leadership I have shown.



He counter-accused his main opponent of laxity, asserting that he rather failed the constituents when he was the Metropolitan Chief Executive (MCE) for the area.

