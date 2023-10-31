I’ve not prophesied that Bawumia is God's anointed NPP flagbearer – Owusu-Bempah disclaims

Politics of Tuesday, 31 October 2023

The founder and leader of Glorious Word Power Ministries International, Reverend Isaac Owusu-Bempah has refuted reports that he has prophesied that Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia had been anointed to help the New Patriotic Party (NPP) retain power.



According Owusu-Bempah, some individuals campaigning on behalf of the vice president are going about claiming that he has issued a prophecy indicating Dr Bawumia is the rightful choice of the NPP for the flagbearership slot.



“Some are going about saying that I, Rev Owusu-Bempah says that God has chosen Dr Bawumia to come and lead the NPP, and that he is the rightful candidate to help the NPP break the 8.



"They claim I, Owusu-Bempah gave that prophecy. I plead with everyone watching me, I know the media is recording this and the whole Ghana is watching me. I have not made such statement anywhere. I’ve not said it in my church or anywhere.



“So if you watch YouTube and see some people having such discussions that I made such prophecy to President Akufo-Addo that they should bring Dr Bawumia to lead the NPP and help break the 8, it is not true,” Reverend Bempah told his congregation in a video sighted by GhanaWeb.



The NPP on Saturday, November 4, 2023, will hold a national delegates congress to elect a flagbearer ahead of the 2024 presidential election.



The party will elect one of either Vice President Dr Bawumia, Kennedy Ohene Agyapong, Francis Addai-Nimoh or Dr Owusu Afriyie Akoto as the flagbearer on November 4.







