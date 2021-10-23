I’ve not passed any comment on Aflao Chief brouhaha – Pius Hadzide reacts

Politics of Saturday, 23 October 2021

Source: mynewsgh.com

Pius Enam Hadzide has said comments attributed to him regarding taking Akufo-Addo’s side as against the Chief of Aflao in the E-Block controversy are not true as he has not said anything of the sort.



President Akufo-Addo on Peace FM said the Chief of Aflao who has given an ultimatum to the government to complete a Secondary School E-Block project might as well complete it himself.



Mr. Hadzide who is Chief Executive Officer of the National Youth Authority (NYA) is reported to have said that President Akufo-Addo is the Commander in Chief of the Republic of Ghana for which reason his comments against the Aflao Chief is normal. He reportedly urged people to stop wasting their time.



But reacting to the viral information, he denied ever saying that anywhere as he has been busy with YouthConnekt Africa at the International Conference center in Accra.



He said the “fake news” is the handiwork of desperate zombies and stooges spreading falsehood about him.



“These guys must really be desperate. I have not yet even listened to the interview let alone comment on it. I have been very busy hosting the biggest gathering of youth across Africa; YouthConnekt Africa Summit 2021 since Wednesday, October 20 and so have been out of the news.” he wrote.



“Just saw that some zombies have been let loose to spread fake news. I pity them, tools in the hands of desperate politicians being manipulated at will. Anyways I will take a moment to listen now and comment. They should wait for it. But in the meantime, both the desperados and their stooges should stop telling lies about me,” he added.