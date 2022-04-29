I’ve not been in Ghana for 30 years, I can’t go back home - Malaysia based Ghanaian

Diasporia News of Friday, 29 April 2022

Source: SVTV Africa

Ali Ibrahim is a Ghanaian living in Malaysia for three decades without a residence permit or documents to travel outside the Asian country.



In a chat on ‘Daily Hustle Worldwide’ on SVTV Africa, Ali indicated that the immigration laws are so tight that foreign nationals find it tough to go back to their home countries, especially blacks.



“No black person here has a residence permit. Even if you marry a Malaysian woman, you won’t get it. So we avoid immigration. For the past 30 years, I haven’t been to Ghana because I won’t be able to come back here."



The Ghana embassy has tried many times but to no avail. The situation is very different, even if you have the money to travel out,” he told DJ Nyaami.



According to Ali, Malaysian immigration only gives residence permits to foreign nationals from neighboring countries.



Speaking on how Malaysians relate to blacks, Mr. Ibrahim disclosed that “in terms of work, an Indonesian or Indian will get 160, but I will get 130 for the same job.”



Mr. Ali disclosed that it is more difficult for them to document blacks because of some Nigerians.



"Blacks in Malaysia do not have a good name because of what the Nigerians here do. They scam people a lot, so the Malaysians do not like us,” he added.