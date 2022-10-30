‘I’ve not backtracked’ – Leader of ‘Ofori-Atta Must Go’ MPs asserts

General News of Sunday, 30 October 2022

Andy Appiah-Kubi, the Member of Parliament for Asante-Akim North has dismissed reports that he and other MPs demanding the removal of Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta and Charles Adu Boahen, Minister of State at the Finance Minister; had backtracked on their demand.



The reports started after it emerged that the MPs and others in the Majority Caucus had stood down their request after a meeting with President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo on October 25, the same day they held a press conference ‘threatening’ the government over consequences if Ofori-Atta and Adu Boahen remained in office.



The group of 80 MPs premised their demand on the failing economy and hardship on their constituents who they said had asked them to make the demand.



In an interview last Friday on JoyNews’ Upfront programme, the MP dismissed talk that they had been bribed to accept a deal in which Ofori-Atta is to carry through the current stage of talks with the International Monetary Fund, IMF, and to present the 2020 budget before ‘leaving office.’



Asked whether the MPs by their actions had backtracked on their demand, he responded: “I have not backtracked, I have not backtracked, and I am not afraid to say it, I have not backtracked.”



He explained further: “Indeed, I am only giving respect to what my Majority Caucus has said.”



The Caucus issued a statement confirming that an agreement had been reached between the presidency and the group to allow Ofori-Atta stay on temporarily.



Appiah-Kubi noted that per his understanding, latest by December 31, 2022, Ofori-Atta should have discharged the two reasons the president appealed they stand down their demand; thus, he will be out of office before 2023.



