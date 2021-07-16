I’ve no regrets leaving my banking job - Koku Anyidoho

Politics of Friday, 16 July 2021

Source: rainbowradioonline.com

Founder and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Of the Atta-Mills Institute Koku Anyidoho has indicated that he has no regrets about leaving his banking career, which he did for ten years.



Speaking on ‘Stories of Life’ on Rainbow Radio 87.5Fm, Mr. Anyidoho said he was not someone who fancied working in the bank hence he has no regret at all.



He told host Nat Sankofa Tete Arthur that he does not miss working in the bank.



"Do I miss working at the bank? I don’t think so. I spent ten years in the bank and the financial sector. At the time I was leaving, I was the head of treasury and investments at then Metropolitan and Allied Bank.



"Firsts of all, I don’t like the bank attire. I don’t like to be in coat and tie,” he posited.



He recounted his father, a decorated military officer, discouraged him from joining the army after he [Anyidodho] completed his A-Level.



According to him, his father told them he [Father] missed several opportunities during his days in the army because he did not have a degree at the time.



This, he explained, encouraged all his seven children to pursue a university education.