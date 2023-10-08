I've never been forced to endorse Bawumia – NPP MP refutes claim by Kennedy Agyapong

Politics of Sunday, 8 October 2023

Alexander Akwasi Acquah, the Member of Parliament (MP) for Akim Oda Constituency, has denied allegations made by Kennedy Ohene Agyapong, MP for Assin North, suggesting that he was coerced into endorsing Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia in the November 4 flagbearership contest.



In a statement released on Friday, Mr. Acquah expressed his disappointment with the accusations, stating that they not only cast doubt on his integrity but also undermined his role as a representative of his people.



"I have not at any point, been subjected to any form of intimidation or coercion in relation to a project within my constituency. I possess the fortitude to make political decisions indepdendently, devoid of undue influence, inducement or threats," the MP said.



Mr. Acquah emphasized that his endorsement of Dr. Bawumia as a presidential candidate was based on his sincere belief in Bawumia's capacity to lead the NPP to a decisive victory in the 2024 elections.



Regarding the Akim Oda Central Market, Mr. Acquah clarified that its inception predated the heightened intensity of the NPP presidential race.



He emphasized that the market was a long-standing governmental priority and a testament to the loyalty and support of the Akim Oda constituency to the NPP over the years.



He stated, "I have, as MP, actively advocated for projects that contribute to the development of my constituency. The inception of the Akyem Oda Central Market predates the heightened intensity of the NPP presidential race.



"This market, which caters to three regions, numerous districts, and municipalities, has consistently been a governmental priority. Its monumental value is not lost on the people of Akyem Oda, and it rightfully stands as a testament to the loyalty and support our constituency has demonstrated to the NPP over several years," he added.



Mr. Acquah concluded his statement by calling upon all stakeholders to prioritize constructive dialogue and collaboration as they approach the November 4 primaries.



He also expressed his gratitude to his constituents for their unwavering support and trust in his leadership.



