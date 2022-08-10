I’ve had enough of parliament – Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu

General News of Wednesday, 10 August 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The majority leader of parliament, Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu has maintained that he is resolved in his decision not to seek another parliamentary term again.



According to the majority leader, his decision to leave parliament was made ahead of the 2020 elections but had to be shelved on the insistence of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and the New Patriotic Party.



“Had it not been for the insistence of the party, maybe I wouldn’t have contested. That was in 2020. Sometimes you want to bow out when the applaud is loudest,” he told Berla Mundi on TV3’s New Day morning show.



Speaking of the 2024 elections, Kye-Mensah-Bonsu stated that “I’ve made up my mind this time.”



He explained that his decision has been finalised but left a caveat that he may change his mind based on what the future brings.



“It will take some doing. It will take some mighty doing. Because I have spoken, I think where I am now, I’ve had enough. But you never know what tomorrow may hold. But I am talking about yesterday, I am talking about today. Yesterday and today, my mind is made up.



“That is not to say that I am minded to change my mind. I think that physically and mentally I’ve had enough,” he added.



Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu has been in parliament since 1992 and this is his 5th term as a legislator for Suame Constituency.



According to the majority leader, who doubles as the minister for parliamentary affairs, he is not leaving parliament because of any fears of losing a re-election bid.



