I’ve forgiven all who wronged me; I should also be forgiven - Buipewura Jinapor

Regional News of Tuesday, 11 April 2023

Source: nkilgifmonline.com

The Paramount Chief of Buipe Traditional Area and Vice-President of the Savannah Regional House of Chiefs Buipewura Abdulai Jinapor II has asked for forgiveness from anyone he might have wronged since he has also forgiven anyone that has wronged him.



Speaking at his Palace in Buipe during a special dinner held to mark his 75th birthday anniversary on 9th April, 2023, Buipewura Jinapor indicated that where he is going is very much closer than where he is coming from.



Talking about the humble beginning of his family, Buipewura Jinapor said when he was a police Constable in Fufulso Junction in Savannah Region, his children were called “Borla Boys” because they used to move from refuse dump to refuse dump in search of left over food for his pigs with his wife also struggling to feed the family since they used to sometimes sleep on empty stomachs.



Buipewura said by the grace and favour of God, he feels blessed at age 75 as his children are well placed.



Buipewura, therefore, called on all to work hard because no one gains without sweat. He asked for unity and understanding among all the people of Buipe to develop and move Buipe forward.



The Buipe Paramount Chief tasked his son, the Member of Parliament (MP) for Yapei-Kusawgu constituency as well as the Paramount Chief of Kong Traditional Area and Mankpangwura Traditional Area to work on a case involving some Buipe Youth of Buipe who misbehaved.



Buipewura called on the youth of Gonja to have patience in dealing with their leaders and also prayed for all Paramount Chiefs in Gonja, especially the King and Overlord Yagbonwura Bii-Kunuto I.



