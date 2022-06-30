I’ve done my part, nobody should ask me about Adwoa Safo again – Ken Agyapong

General News of Thursday, 30 June 2022

Kennedy Agyapong says he's said his last on Adwoa Safo



Assin North MP angry at conduct of his one-time partner



Agyapong running to become NPP flagbearer



Assin Central Member of Parliament, Kennedy Agyapong, has warned that nobody should ask him about the issue of absentee Member of Parliament for Dome-Kwabenya Sarah Adwoa Safo, again.



According to him, despite having a past relationship with her that has borne two children, she is an adult and also a married woman for that matter.



With that, he cannot continue poking his nose into her affairs any longer.



In a June 24, 2022 interview with Sunyani-based Suncity Radio’s morning show, Agyapong admitted the part he played did not work.



“Adwoa Safo is in America. She is not my wife, I only have two kids with her, she is an independent person, so it is her decision to stay wherever she is.



“I have said my part but it did not work so I back off. So, if she is not back, nobody should ask me… because she is a married woman and I cannot interfere in her marital affair… I have done my part and it did not work,” he stressed.



Adwoa Safo has been in the States since late last year, ‘abandoning her seat’ whiles taking extended leave from her responsibilities as Minister for Women, Children and Social Protection.



She is the subject of a summons from the Privileges Committee of the House after it emerged that she did not seek necessary permission and had fallen foul of a parliamentary regulation on continuous absence.



Agyapong, months back, granted multiple interviews calling Adwoa Safo out over what he said were unreasonable demands of Parliamentary leadership and also of sabotaging the government given the hung nature of the current Parliament.



