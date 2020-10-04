General News of Sunday, 4 October 2020

Source: Class FM

'I’ve created 90,000-plus health jobs; vote for me' – Akufo-Addo tells Ghanaians

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has asked Ghanaians to retain him in power because he has provided over 90,000 jobs in health sector.



According to him, his government has also cleared a huge backlog of qualified but unemployed persons.



For these reasons, the President says he deserves four more years to do more.



During the launch of the NPP’s 2020 manifesto, Deputy Health Minister Dr Bernard Oko-Boye said within his first term of office, President Akufo-Addo rescued the struggling National Health Insurance Scheme from the intensive care that it had been put in by the previous Mahama administration.



The “Akufo-Addo government resuscitated an NHIA that had been admitted to the ICU”, Dr Oko-Boye said in the Central Region.



The Ledzokuku MP added: “Incontrovertibly, it has taken the strong Akufo-Addo-tailored economy to wake up structures that have been asleep and has used *929# to wipe out long queues that had choked out NHIA district offices all in pursuit of NHIS card renewal”.



“This is the power of digital infrastructure”, he said.



Also, he noted that: “90,696 health personnel were recruited in the first term of the Akufo-Addo government”.



He added: “Never in the history of this country have so many people been offered so much opportunity to serve in the health sector in so short a time”.



Concerning health infrastructure, Dr Oko-Boye said: “The sick La General Hospital structure is about to be refurbished and expanded into an ultramodern 160-bed facility”.



“The 44-year-old maternity and children’s block at KATH, a facility that has been abandoned for 44 years, more than my age, has, today, been awoken by the life-injecting Akufo-Addo touch and is today receiving the attention that will transform it into a 750-bed facility in 36 months”.





