I’ve come to terms with my new position as an ordinary MP - Muntaka

Member of Parliament for Asawase, Mohammed-Mubarak Muntaka has opened up about his new role as an ordinary member of parliament following his replacement in January.

Muntaka who served as Chief Whip for the Minority National Democratic Congress (NDC) side in parliament for over 10 years was replaced by Kwame Agbodza Governs, MP for Adaklu in January 2023.



The Asawase MP who was affected by the decision of minority to reshuffle its leaders has spoken about how he has dealt with the change for the past 5 months.



According to him, he has come to accept his new role as an opportunity to explore and experience other things he could not do as Chief Whip.



“So like people say, everything has its strength and weaknesses, advantages and disadvantages. And I can tell you, I rest more now, I spend more time with the family, I’m able to holiday a little longer and all that. Before, you just can’t but now I’m able to do a little more,” he stated.



He also noted how less busy his schedules have been since the changes were effected, giving him the chance to invest in other avenues including teaching.



“I also didn’t know that we used to carry so much load until I ceased to be the Chief Whip. Now, I’m a bit more relaxed, I don’t have to be attending the early morning meetings, the late hour meetings, because you now have to plan the day. All this now is for others to do and you just follow,”



“It would interest you to know that I have picked up teaching at UPSA, I’m teaching leadership and I now have the opportunity to share my experience with a younger generation of our country so for me, it is a new horizon and you just take advantage of any opportunity that comes your way,” he noted.



Muntaka also noted that despite the shift in position, he is still very much acknowledged by many in parliament who saw him in his previous position for a long time.



“A lot of people revere you around, especially someone like myself and Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu; I think if I’m not wrong, Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu, the Speaker himself, seem to have been in the leadership for a long time. So from the car park all the way to the office, people keep saluting you and all of a sudden, you shift camp and you become ordinary and people forget and continue to give you those courtesies. It is heart-warming, Muntaka noted in an interview with Joynews.



