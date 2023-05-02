I’ve blessed my son to win the Sekyere Afram Plains seat - Dr. Duffuor

Politics of Tuesday, 2 May 2023

National Democratic Congress (NDC) flagbearership hopeful Dr. Kwabena Duffuor Senior has assured his son Dr. Kwabena Duffuor Junior he will win the primaries to lead the party into the 2024 elections.



Speaking to Tv3, the former governor of the Bank of Ghana and finance Minister during President Atta Mills’ regime, noted that the time was right for change with the party for his son to lead.



“I have blessed my son to win the elections and become MP. He had his Ph.D. at the age of 28 years and is 40 now. He is more than ripe to lead the Constituency”



“I am supporting him fully, no question about that. My son consulted me and I Okayed him going for it. He has my support,” he revealed.



Dr. Duffuor parried a question of whether he was supporting his son financially; this is what he told the Tv3 journalist.



“He is my son and I am supporting in fully, I am supporting him to win and he will win.”



The NDC goes for primaries on the 13th of May to elect representatives for some constituencies and also a flag bearer.



The Sekyere Afram Plains Constituency will be a contest between an uncle current MP Alex Adomako-Mensah and a nephew Dr. Kwabena Duffuor Junior as the NDC incumbent candidate is a blood relative of the Duffuors.



Dr. Kwabena Duffuor Senior is also in a contest with former President John Mahama and Kojo Bonsu former KMA mayor in a flagbearership race on the same date.



President Mahama is considered the favorite in that race.



