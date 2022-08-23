‘I’ve been traumatised but God is with me’ – Odike speaks after office was attacked

General News of Tuesday, 23 August 2022

Akwasi Addai, the founder and leader of UFP, has indicated that he is traumatised following the ransacking and vandalization of his office by some unknown persons in the Ashanti Region on Monday, August 22.



Odike, as he is known popularly, took solace in the almighty for being with him because he believes that things would have been worse if the vandals had met him in his office.



Explaining how events unfolded in an interview with the media, he stated that the attackers came into his office looking for him “and as they got out, I went into proper hiding. They came back and could not find me again then destroyed the vehicles here and bolted out.”



When asked if the actions of his attackers frightened him and whether he regrets accusing the chiefs of Kumasi for indulging in galamsey, he said he was not going to apologise, but said of his state of mind: “Physically yes. I am traumatised. But God is with me.



“People who are after my life, how can I apologise to them? They want to kill me so why should I go on my knees and beg them? That portion is past and gone. No reconciliation. The battle lines have been drawn. I have to take good care of myself and see how the Police will assist me in terms of security.”



Background



Odike in a recent interview on Kumasi-based Oyerepa FM criticised chiefs within the Asante Kingdom for failing to help end illegal mining activities in the region.



He was also accused of threatening to incite the youth to rise against the chiefs if they fail to play their roles in curbing the illegal mining menace.

His comments were, however, described as distasteful and disrespectful by members of the Kumasi Traditional Council.



Narrating what transpired to Accra-based Citi FM, the businessman turned politician said;



“The genesis of the whole issue started on 17th August. I was invited to a panel discussion on Oyerepa FM and TV and the topic was galamsey menace and its devastating effect on society. When it got to my turn, I pointed accusing fingers at our chiefs that they have been reluctant to help us fight galamsey. I went further to say that, I suspect that they were behind galamsey and that’s why we are unable to fight the menace.



“This message didn’t go down well with our chiefs. They organised themselves in the palace and slaughtered a sheep to banish me from the palace. As if that was not enough, they reported me to the police. I went there to write my version of the whole thing. Then they told my chief to banish me from my hometown and freeze my assets there. So this morning [after the ransacking of my office] I went back to the police station to report it.”



