I’ve been living with stress for more than 40 years – Kwesi Pratt

General News of Saturday, 7 August 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Kwesi Pratt Jnr, Managing Editor of the Insight newspaper has revealed he has been living with stress for more than forty years of his life.



According to him, he started feeling stressed when he first appeared as a guest on a radio programme dubbed “The Uncle Frank’s Show” in 1969 where he was first exposed to the radio studio and radio microphone while he was in secondary school.



“I have been living with stress for more than forty years; I am constantly stressed. There have been no moments that I don’t feel stressed and I have been feeling stressed for more than forty years of my life,” he said when he appeared on the KSM Show on Friday, August 6, 2021.



“The first radio programme I did was in 1969, I was in secondary school probably in form 3 and I got invited by Frank Okyere to join him on his show, the Uncle Frank Show. You can imagine how tense I was and going to the studio for the first time, getting exposed to microphones and all of that was so stressful.



“But at the end of it all, Uncle Frank looked at me and said you did very well and you have to come back next week. How did I do well? Well, he (Uncle Frank) said I did very well and you are a regular on the show. So, from 1969, I became a regular on the Uncle Frank’s Show…,” Kwesi Pratt Jnr explained to KSM.



He noted that people’s perception of him does not bother him at all because he just likes doing what he loves to do best.



“I just like to do what I do and even what I do, sometimes is not because I plan to do it, I just do it because I happen to be in a space where somebody had to do what I do and I do it,” Kwesi Pratt Jnr observed.











