I've been able to build a house with My GH¢500 business - Lady Reveals

Single mother and trader, Grace Mensah has shared with SVTV Africa how she managed to build a home for herself in her hometown with a business worth GH¢500.



Speaking on SVTV Africa with DJ Nyaami, Grace indicated that it is better to sell items than sell herself for money. She also advised that instead of choosing quick money, it is better sell or trade something.



“I started my food business with GH¢500 cedis. If I tell you I have a house in my village, you would not believe me. Because prices have gone up I visit the market with GHs600 and at the end of the week, I make GHs300 as profit.



At the end of the month, I make GH¢1200. So I will advise my sisters to say selling is bad. You can sell food, clothes, cosmetics etc,” she advised.



The mother of one added that she prefers selling than being a company worker because “I make more in a week. If I have to go to Sakumono every day, that will be Gh¢15 daily. If I take that out of the salary, how much do I have left,” she asked.



