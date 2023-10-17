I've become very popular, God used leaked tape scandal to bless me – COP Mensah

General News of Tuesday, 17 October 2023

Retired Commissioner of Police (COP) George Alex Mensah has stated that the leaked tape in which he was captured with other officers , along with other police officers and a politician plotting to remove Ghana's police chief from office has been a blessing in disguise on his career.



The tape allegedly captured discussions about the removal of the Inspector General of Police (IGP), George Akufo Dampare.



According to the retired COP, he believes that the controversy has actually elevated his popularity and reconnected him with long-lost friends.



“I will never regret it. You see, God has his own way of blessing people. Had it not been for this tape, maybe we wouldn't have been here. My name and my picture wouldn't have been circulating as it is now.



“If you go to my community, everybody knows me. Everybody is looking for me. My friends, who haven't heard from me in years, are calling me from the US, UK, Germany everybody. God has his own way of bringing up somebody, and you may not understand it, but in the end, you will realize that what you initially thought was a problem was actually the way the Lord is using to bless you,” he said.



He emphasized that the number of phone calls he has received since the controversy unfolded has been remarkable.



COP Mensah gained public attention when he was allegedly involved in a leaked tape scandal.



Subsequently, he appeared before a bipartisan parliamentary ad-hoc committee to defend his involvement in the matter. At the sitting, he criticised the IGP for what he perceived as mismanagement and information restrictions within the police service.



