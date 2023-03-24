I’ve always been at the receiving end of fake reports – Kofi Akpaloo

Politics of Friday, 24 March 2023

Founder and Leader of the Liberal Party of Ghana (LPG), Percival Kofi Akpaloo, has expressed his frustration over what he describes as fake reports consistently targeted at him in his political career.



In an exclusive interview with Raymond Nyamador on the Happy Morning Show, Kofi Akpaloo opened up about his misgivings and experiences running for the presidency in 2013 and 2016.



He indicated that most of the reports about him were overly false, “I’ve always been at the receiving end of fake reports. They wrote a lot of things about me which were untrue,” he said.



Kofi Akpaloo explained that his forms were rejected in 2013, despite meeting the requirements, and in 2016, he faced false accusations of perjury and forgery. However, he made it clear that he was not disqualified due to these allegations.



“No, I wouldn’t be sitting here now and trying to come back again to contest for the Presidency,” he affirmed.



Kofi Akpaloo revealed that he took it upon himself to clear his name and went to the police and CID headquarters to prove his innocence and make the cut to contest for the presidency, but unfortunately, his attempts failed.



Mr. Akpaloo further indicated that after he was approved to contest in the 2022 elections, he faced another wave of setbacks due to the delays and the back and forth with the authorities. He also indicated COVID-19 pandemic impacted his campaign significantly.



“Unfortunately, because of all these issues and the back and forth, we didn’t start our campaign in time,” he lamented. “We experienced the lockdown and all till October that was when we relaunched our campaign so it affected us direly.”



Despite the challenges he faced, Kofi Akpaloo has expressed confidence in his desire to become Ghana’s President as he believes he is God ordained to drive the change the country needs.