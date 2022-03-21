I've 2 houses, 5 cars as a salon worker in South Africa but I want to leave - Man discloses

Diasporian News of Monday, 21 March 2022

Source: SVTV Africa

Ghanaian based in Mpumalanga, South Africa, has disclosed that he wants to migrate to Europe despite his success as a salon owner.



Speaking on Daily Hustle Worldwide, George Adu revealed that together with his wife, they have been able to build two houses in Ghana and five cars with their joint business. However, they wish to leave for Europe.



“I have two big houses in Obuasi and Techiman. I have about five cars too, but my wife and I have planned to go to Europe,” he told DJ Nyaami on SVTV Africa.



According to George, his son did not qualify for a South African resident even though he was born there.



“They told me to take him to the Ghana embassy because I'm a Ghanaian. But if it were to be Europe, he would have been a citizen. I had to take him back to Ghana. Being here for ten years, I would have had six houses instead of two,” he said.



George further disclosed that the only job available to West African immigrants is salon work. He added that life in South Africa is good, but certain conditions make him desire to move to the Western world.



