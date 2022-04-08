I transported ammunitions from Kuwait to Iraq during the war, I needed the money - Ghanaian in Kuwait

Diasporian News of Friday, 8 April 2022

Source: SVTV Africa

Ghanaian based in Kuwait, Alex Dompreh has shared his experience as a truck driver transporting ammunitions from Kuwait to Iraq during the height of the war.



In an interview on ‘Daily Hustle Worldwide,’ Alex indicated that he paid GHs30K to an agent for a working visa to work in an oil company in Kuwait. However, the job was to transport ammunition and food from Kuwait to give to soldiers in Iraq.



According to Alex, he had no option but to take up the job because “the poverty back home was too much. I had to do something because I was the only male child in my family.



As a man, you need to take risks. All through the job, only one Ghanaian was injured. The insurgents shot him, but he survived,” he narrated.



Speaking on the atmosphere in Iraq at the time, he revealed that they were ambushed by the insurgents and nearly killed.



“In 2009, we were headed to a US military base from Baghdad. The soldiers stopped us, and we saw the insurgents riding horses through the desert. The US soldiers killed them all. It felt like a war film,” he added.



Alex revealed that he was not scared because he knew what he wanted. What he wanted was money.



“I feared for my life, but I needed the money, and I was able to bring money back home.”