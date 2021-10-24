'I told my wife we will be together in heaven' - Man narrates near death experience

General News of Sunday, 24 October 2021

"There was only 1% chance that I will live; 99% was off. At that time I was sitting on the car, I felt sad about being a Ghanaian more than one hour of making calls to everybody including the media, no NADMO official or any authority was spotted,” these are the exact words of Mohammed Amin when he shared his near-death experience.



A father of three and a businessman, Mohammed Amin, pictured himself saying goodbye to his family, friends and the world when his Toyota Camry vehicle was swept away at Asabi Junction, Kumasi.



According to Adom News, the Asabi Junction has "gained notoriety for flood-related deaths in recent times."



Mr Amin recounted his horrible death experience to Adom News in an interview, after Tuesday evening's heavy downpour which led to flooding in some places in the Ashanti region.



Explaining, to the news portal, Mr Amin's car was swept away by the flood when he was returning from work.



"Mr Amin was on his way back from work, with a woman he offered a lift in the passenger side when the incident occurred," Adomonline.com reported.



After several unsuccessful calls to some people, NADMO and even the media for help, he reached out to say goodbye to his wife in case he didn't make it alive.



“I told my wife my fate and added that if she does not meet me alive, we will be together in Heaven,” Adomonline.com quoted him.



However, after spending over an hour on the rooftop of his car together with the woman he gave the lift to, they were saved by two brave young men.



On Tuesday, October 19, 2021, heavy rains caused havoc in some parts of the Kumasi metropolis destroying properties and rendering hundreds of people including some students homeless.



The most affected areas were Anloga Junction, Dichemso, Atafoa, Aboabo, and Asokore-Mampong.



Two persons were feared missing following the flooding at Atafoa and Dichemso all in the Kumasi Metropolis of the Ashanti region.