I thought we were going to keep the NDC in opposition for 40 years – Pro Frimpong-Boateng

The former Minister for Environment, Science, Technology, and Innovation, Prof Kwabena Frimpong-Boateng, has stated that he envisaged that his party, the New Patriotic Party (NPP), would be in power for over 40 years.



According to him, he decided to join the Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo government to ensure that the government performs so well that Ghanaians would even forget about the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), citinewsroom.com reports.



However, Prof Frimpong-Boateng, a former presidential hopeful of the NPP, noted that things are now so bad that the NPP is in danger of losing the 2024 elections.



“It will be difficult for the NPP to win the 2024 elections. It is a fact that they [the NPP] have over-promised and under-delivered but everything is possible but the NDC is also not giving me any hope.



“When I was in government, I said the way the NDC had mismanaged the country, we were going to help the president and work so that the NPP would still be there even after forty years and there would be no romantic ideas about the NDC again and now look at where we are. I thought we were going to work and there would be no romantic ideas about Mahama and the NDC ever coming back,” he is quoted to have said.



Prof Frimpong-Boateng also said that both the NDC and the NPP must relook at how they handle things and change for the good of the country.



“There should be a change in the two political parties and how they do their things because there are very good people in the NDC same as the NPP.”



