I thought Ursula would have gone to her 24-yr-old son for wisdom – Beatrice Annan on Ghana Card

General News of Monday, 1 August 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

A member of the NDC Communications team, Beatrice Annan has slammed Communications Minister Ursula Owusu over what she says is the minister’s stance on issues regarding the implementation of the mandatory SIM registration.



According to her, the minister should have gone to her son who is now 24 years for some tips on policy implementation as her son could have done a better job.



Speaking on the Good Morning Ghana show, she explained that even though she supports the SIM registration exercise, when it comes to policy implementation, policy makers must take their time and listen to feedback.



“I listen to the Minister at the press conference yesterday and I thought that Minister, Ursula Owusu would have gone to her 18-year-old son for some wisdom on policy implementation because by this time the son is 24-year-old. In 2016 he was 18 and 6 years down the line I think he is 24 years. “Because she told us that if all you need to be in government is what the NDC was doing, her 18-year-old son would have done a better job.



“When it comes to policy formulation, implementation and policy synergy policymakers must take their time and listen to feedback,” she said.



The NDC Communication Team Member further said that the Minister for Communication should try to reason with Ghanaians rather than speak as though her decisions are final considering she is in leadership to serve.



“…But yesterday listening to her, I think she should get over herself, come down to the level of every Ghanaian and know that if you are in leadership, it’s for every Ghanaian. It is not a place for you to exercise self-aggrandizement. It is not a place for you to believe that what you say is final. I like her personally but I think she should get over herself.







“For her to say that she reluctantly agreed to extend the deadline, who is she? She doesn’t have any capacity howsoever described to cut off anybody’s sim card. What law is backing what she is doing, what regulation gives her that power to do and implement what she is doing in the manner she is doing it,” she said on the show.



The Minister of Communications and Digitization, Ursula Owusu-Ekuful on Sunday, July 31, 2022, stated she has ‘reluctantly’ agreed to extend the time to September 30.



The second deadline extension she revealed was upon consultations.



"Upon consultation, the Government has decided to grant a final conditional extension. The program will be extended to September 30 to end on the anniversary of its commencement, which will give us one full year of SIM re-registration," the minister stated.







NYA/WA



