I thought Bugri Naabu was a ‘well-respected confidential friend’ – COP Mensah regrets leaked tape

General News of Saturday, 2 September 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Commissioner of Police, George Alex Mensah has expressed regret at the circumstances under which a private conversation he had with a top politician was leaked into the public space.



COP Mensah during the second day of his appearance before a parliamentary committee (September 1) admitted that his regret stemmed from the fact that he least expected Chief Bugri Naabu to have recorded their conversations.



Asked a pointed question by deputy chair of the committee, James Agalga, about whether or not he had any regrets generally about the episode that discussed ways to oust the current Inspector-General of Police, George Akuffo Dampare, he responded:



“Mr. Chairman, I must be frank, yes, (I have regrets) because I thought I was speaking to a well-respected confidential friend, I didn’t know that I was speaking to such a person.”



Bugri Naabu also appeared before the committee to give evidence earlier this week.



Chair of the committee, Samuel Atta Akyea, hinted that there could be cross examinations of the witnesses as well as the need for in-camera sittings over other sensitive issues that have arisen.



