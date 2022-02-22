‘I thought Akufo-Addo was tough but now he is too gentle for my liking’ – Ken Agyapong

Politics of Tuesday, 22 February 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Agypong says Akufo-Addo is gentle now because of old age



Dishonesty causing the chaos in NPP polling station nominations – MP



Ghanaians will vote ‘skirt and blouse’ if chaos persists – Agyapong warns NPP



Assin Central MP, Kennedy Agyapong, has expressed his appointment over President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo’s inability to be on the toes of persons in government.



He said the president has become too gentle which has resulted in his failure to sack his appointees who are not doing their jobs well, asaaseradio.com reported.



The member of parliament added that the president was probably too calm now because of his old and for this reason, he will not blame him so much.



“The problem I have with my own president is that I, Kennedy Agyapong, believed in him because I thought he is tough, but now he’s too gentle for my liking.



“We voted for President Akufo-Addo because he is an action man ... Now he’s so gentle. He needs to fire people, but he’s calm, probably because of his age. I wouldn’t blame him, though, he has come of age,” the MP is reported to have said in an interview with Asaase radio on January 22, 2022.



Also, Ken Agyapong bemoaned the current challenges the New Patriotic Party is facing in the party's nomination processes for polling station and constituency executive elections.



He said that the chaos happening is resultant of the dishonesty on the part of some factions in the party which has to be addressed before it results in situations that will affect the party in the future.



He, therefore, urged the leadership of the party to put measures in place to ensure that persons alleged to be buying all the party nomination forms, causing shortages across the country, are stopped.



“Stop Alan and Bawumia and let everybody who wants to contest do so. If they want peace and not division in the party, give Ghanaians what they want and there will be no skirt and blouse,” he added.