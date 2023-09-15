‘I think my people still love me’ – Adwoa Safo speaks to viral apology video

Politics of Friday, 15 September 2023

Sarah Adwoa Safo has explained why she issued a formal apology to the rank and file of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) and its leadership following controversies that trailed her absence from Parliament after the 2020 elections.



During a tour of the Constituency with some party leaders and supporters, she told Metro TV reaffirmed that she will seek to retain her seat when the party holds primaries early next year.



“I still have a lot to do for my people and I have to take the pain to explain to them the reasons for my absence and when the time comes, I shall not desert my people, I shall represent them again by God’s grace, and I think that my people still love me,” she stated.



The former gender minister via a video post on Facebook offered an unreserved apology to the NPP, shedding light on the personal challenges she and her family faced during that period.



Adwoa Safo acknowledged that her absence was unintentional and expressed deep remorse for any inconvenience it may have caused.



She specifically addressed key figures within her party, stating, "I want to use this platform to apologize to my party, and leaders of the party. The first is President Akufo-Addo, the Vice President, the Chief of Staff, the Majority Leader, and the entire Majority Caucus."



She continued, "I want to apologize because it was not intentional, there was a lot going on in my life and that of my family. I am using this medium to plead with you all in the name of God. To my regional executives and my constituency executive, the headquarters of the NPP, I plead with you all, including sympathizers and supporters who love the party and myself, to forgive me for everything that has happened."







Adwoa Safo's extended absence from parliament had been a prominent topic of discussion in 2022, sparking nationwide debate.



This issue arose when she left the country following the passage of the 2022 budget on November 26, 2021.



Due to her extended absence, Speaker of Parliament, Rt. Hon. Alban Bagbin referred Adwoa Safo to the Privileges Committee on April 4 for missing fifteen sitting days.



On July 29, 2023, the president revoked her appointment based on Article 81 of the Constitution. However, on November 11, 2022, Adwoa Safo officially resumed her parliamentary duties upon her return from the United States of America.



She had another absence but returned on February 7, 2023, marking her first appearance in the House that year, where she has since remained.



