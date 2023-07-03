I think it's very unhealthy for our democratic dispensation – AG rejects Dormaahene’s comment on Gyakye Quayson’s case

General News of Monday, 3 July 2023

The Attorney General, Godfred Yeboah Dame, has expressed concern regarding comments made by individuals in high positions that could potentially impact the ongoing criminal trial of James Gyakye Quayson, the Member of Parliament-elect for Assin North.



Of particular worry to the Attorney General are appeals calling for the reversal of the high court judge's decision to hear the perjury case against the MP-elect on a daily basis.



One such appeal came from Dormaahene Oseadeeyo Agyeman Badu II, who holds the position of a traditional leader and is also a high court judge. He made the appeal during the John Evans Atta Mills 10th Anniversary Commemorative lecture held in Sunyani on July 1.



Dormaahene Oseadeeyo Agyeman Badu II urgently appealed to the President and the Attorney General to discontinue the trial and file a nolle prosequi to bring an end to the particular decision.



In response, Attorney General Godfred Dame acknowledged the concerns raised and assured that his office would issue a comprehensive statement addressing the issue, citinewsroom.com reports.



He emphasized the potential impact of such remarks on the fair adjudication of the case and stressed the need to uphold the integrity of the judicial process.



The Attorney General also expressed his view that comments undermining the administration of justice are detrimental and should not be tolerated.



"I will come out with a proper statement on the matter, and it will be in respect of all comments generally which have the tendency to subvert the administration of justice," Attorney General Godfred Dame stated. "I think that it is very unhealthy for our democratic dispensation, and we must not countenance the same," he added.



