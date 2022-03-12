‘I think I will be a fine president’ - Kwabena Agyapong

Politics of Saturday, 12 March 2022

Agyapong says he will not rule out ruling for president



NPP knows my achievement – Agyapong



Agyapong urges presidential hopefuls to remain focused on governing



Former General Secretary of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Kwabena Agyapong, has stated that he will rule out running for the presidency of Ghana on the ticket of the NPP.



Agyapong said that members of the NPP (New Patriotic Party) are familiar with his achievements for that party, adding that he had the competencies to be a fine president, myjoyonline.com reports.



“I think I will be a fine president. I have confidence I can do the job. Even when I was young, I thought it fit to give it a try; I’ve tried it before.



“… it’s nothing that I can rule out, but this is not the time to discuss [because] we are in the second year of a second term. It’s about 200,000 delegates or so who are going to vote, so it’s not a very easy thing to swing.



“I am someone whose record in this Party is a longstanding, dedicated service from the Adu Boahene era, Kufuor through Akufo-Addo and Alan Kyeramanten… So I think it’s a matter of a public record, and the Party people know me; they know what I have done for the Party,” he is quoted to have said on Joy News’ PM Express Personality Profile.



The former General Secretary urged all persons interested in running for the presidency not to engage in activities that will make the work of the current government difficult.



He said that all members of the NPP must focus on the diverse roles there are playing so that the current Akufo-Addo government can achieve its objectives.