'I think I made mistakes' - Otto Addo speaks after Brazil thrashing

General News of Friday, 23 September 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Coach Otto Addo has admitted making mistakes in decisions he made during the Black Stars game against the Selecao of Brazil.



The Black Stars lost by three first half goals - in a 45 minutes that was totally dominated by the Brazilians.



In the post-match presser, he defended his starting 11 and stressed that decisions going forward will be based on performances.



"My selection was not a gamble. It was a decision of complex things. Line up was good but we had to work harder to close the spaces.



"I think I made mistakes, I learnt a lot more about my players, and picking the next 11 will depend on the performance in the next game," he stressed.



GhanaWeb Match Report:



Brazil thrashed Black Stars in their pre-World Cup friendly at the Stade Oceane in France on Friday, September 23, 2022.



The Selecaos, who were too good for Ghana put three past the Black Stars to maintain their 100 percent record in five meetings.



Tottenham striker Richarlison scored a brace with Marquinhos adding another to hand Brazil the emphatic win.



Marquinhos gave Brazil the lead with a powerful header, connecting Raphinha's delicious corner.



The Selecao continued to donate the match with Richarlison finishing off a perfect build-up by Brazil with a first-time curler into the bottom corner.



Ghana had a disastrous start, conceding all three goals in the first half.



The Tottenham man doubled the lead after connecting Neymar's freekick from the edge of the box to end the opening half with a win.



In the second, the introduction of Mohammed Salisu, Inaki Williams stabilised the team as Ghana began to show glimpses of a refreshed side.



The team showed great defensive organisation and look more threatening upfront, a quality they lacked in the first half.



Following the defeat, the Black Stars will conclude their international break with another test against Nicaragua on Tuesday, September 27, 2022.