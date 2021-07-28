I think Akufo-Addo’s loans are being consumed by demons – Eric Adjei

General News of Wednesday, 28 July 2021

Source: myxyzonline.com

A spokesperson for the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) Eric Appiah Adjei has wondered what the Akufo-Addo government does with the numerous loans it has taken since assuming office in 2017.



The Deputy Communication Officer for the NDC in the Bono Region bemoaned the excessive borrowing under the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP), saying he does not see any meaningful venture the government channels the loans it has taken to.



Speaking on the Gumbe Show on TV XYZ, Adjei alleged that the government under Akufo-Addo has used the outbreak of COVID-19 to enrich his few cronies in government, stressing that the loans the government took last year to support the economy were not used for the intended purpose.



“I don’t know what the loans they have received are used for…I think the loans are being consumed by demons nothing is happening,”Adjei told host Mugabe Maase.



“How can Akufo Addo be making money out of a deadly disease like COVID-19 when Ghanaians are suffering,” he quizzed.



He questioned why the president could not build the hospitals he promised Ghanaians in the run-up to the 2020 polls.



The President disclosed this in his eighth address to the nation on COVID-19, and added there are 88 districts in the country without district hospitals.



He said that there was the need for the newly created six (6) regions to get regional hospitals.



He noted the standard 100 -bed facilities which will be in districts without hospitals will also have accommodation for staff.



But till now, the hospitals have not been built, sparking growing anger among Ghanaians especially those living in the areas the President promised to build the hospitals at.



