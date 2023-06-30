‘I take strong exception to that, respect yourself!’ – Deputy Minister ‘wrestles’ NDC MP on TV

General News of Friday, 30 June 2023

Two members of Parliament clashed on Metro TV’s Good Morning Ghana programme (June 29) in a discussion on the aftermath of the Assin North by-election.



The two were John Ntim Fordjour, MP for Assin South and Kofi Adams of Buem.



Kofi Adams’ claim that Ntim Fordjour had been hooted at before and during the June 27 by-election by National Democratic Congress faithful was the trigger that left his colleague MP and Deputy Minister to issue a stern reaction.



Adams said in an area of the constituency, Ningo Gangan, the deputy minister was hooted at “not just on day of election but the day before when he peddled falsehood on a radio programme.”



The Assin South MP hit back almost immediately, “I take strong exception to that, please respect yourself, rise above that,” he charged pointing a finger at Kofi Adams.



The Buem MP, however, continued: “At the end of the day, the good people of Assin North spoke.” He added that with the victory at Assin North, the two other Assin constituencies – Central and South – will see a new breath.



Ntim-Fordjour fired a response to that claim, “come for it (the seat),” he jabbed before admonishing Adams to rather focus on securing his seat.



According to the Electoral Commission's announcement, James Gyakye Quayson garnered a total of 17,245 votes, representing 57.56% of the total votes cast.



His closest contender, Charles Opoku of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), received 12,630 votes, accounting for 42.15% of the votes.



Bernice Enyonam Sefenu of the Liberal Party Ghana (LPG) secured 87 votes, which represented 0.29% of the overall tally.



The by-election in Assin North was held to fill the parliamentary seat left vacant following a legal battle that questioned Quayson's eligibility to hold office due to dual citizenship concerns.





