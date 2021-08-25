I swear to God! Nobody can stop me – Captain Smart responds to fraud allegations

General News of Wednesday, 25 August 2021

Blessed Godsbrain Captain Smart, the host of the Onua TV breakfast show is urging the Minister of Roads, Kwesi Amoako-Atta to reach out to him over some documents in his possession.



On the Tuesday, August 24, 2021 edition of his show, Captain Smart as he is popularly called said that he has found documents belonging to the ministry and urged them to come to the premises of his media house for it.



He also said that he is aware of the Minister’s move about him and encouraged him (Kwesi Amoako-Atta) to call him.



“I hear the Minister of Roads is looking for me, he should call me so that I bring him this. He is looking for me and this is their document so he should call me. This is what is important not irrelevant things,” he said.



Captain Smart then went on to deliver what could be a response to the allegations of fraud levelled against him by one woman which has compelled the Kwesi Amoako Atta to file a petition at the Criminal Investigations Department of the Ghana Police Service pleading an investigation into the claims by the said woman.



Captain Smart believes it is an attempt to cow him into silence and warned that the architects will be unsuccessful.



He swore that the no amount of intimidation will silence him and that he’ll continue to speak out on issues which are off public interest.



“Nobody should think that I will ever stop talking. I swear to God, nobody should think that you can ever stop me. I’m scared of myself. It’s my right side which is human but my left I don’t even know what it is. Nobody should think that you’ll be able to stop this man filled with the spirit of Kwame Nkrumah.



“I’ve said it before that I died and resurrected thrice. I know myself better than anyone. Don’t dare joke with me. They’ve tried me spiritually but it never worked and they are now doing it physically but it will never work. No matter what they do, we will put this country on the right path ,“ he said.



Lawyers for the Roads Minister on Monday, August 23, 2021 announced that following the publication of the said audio by Net2 TV, they have written to the CID to probe the issue.



“Our instructions are that about a week or so ago, it was brought to the attention of our Client that his name had been mentioned in connection with an allegation of corruption aired on one FM radio station. Our Client says that he eventually listened to the clip and found that one Captain Smart, a popular radio presenter, is deemed to have collected some money from a woman for the benefit of our Client,” the letter signed by lawyer Francis K. Yeboah read in part.



It added “our client says that he is appalled by the allegation therein which apart from its criminal connotations is also defamatory to the integrity of our Client, a matter that we may deal with at the Civil Court. At this stage, we have been instructed to formally bring to your attention the clip and respectfully pray that you cause a full investigation to be conducted into the allegation contained in the clip not only for the name and the long-standing integrity of our Client to be cleared but also any perpetrator to be dealt with in accordance with law.”



