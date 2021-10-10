I swear, I’m ready to sell my land cruiser to buy iPhone for 100 students who will score ten 1s in BECE - Baafi

Regional News of Sunday, 10 October 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Correspondence from Eastern Region



The Member of Parliament (MP) for New Juaben South, and Deputy Minister for Trade and Industry, Michael Okyere Baafi, has sworn that if it would take him to sell his personal Toyota land cruiser car to acquire iPhones for 100 pupils who will score 10 or nine 1s in the next Basic Education Certificate Examinations (BECE), he would do so.



He said he is so passionate to see the pupils in his constituency begin to excel in their academics, and that he is bent on doing anything it would take to see the constituency improve in its educational standards.



The MP, who was making a donation of some desktop and laptop computers and a rechargeable speaker to the New Juaben South Municipal Education Directorate at the weekend, called on teachers and the education officers to put hands on deck to achieve desired improvement in the pupils’ performance in the BECE.



“Brothers and sisters, I beg you we are doing this together. Let us do it together. Let us change the paradigm. Koforidua, for the first time we are going to set a record. We are going to be the best among the best this year. That is why we are investing so much.



“Getting good grades for me to buy an iPhone for you, it is just too simple for me to do. I mean if you want me to sell this my personal car. This is not for the Ministry. It is my personal car. So if you want me to sell this my personal car to buy iPhones for 100 students for them to get 10 1s, 9As or 1s, I will do that. I swear I will do that.



“The way I want them to pass so I can boast about it... I need the fans so badly.



“So, the long and short of the point I am making to you is that we have to work hard. Let’s keep it in our minds that we are trying to help the children. And that is what we want to do,” Mr. Baafi urged.



Academic performance at the basic school level in the New Juaben South Municipality has seen a downward trend in recent years which has raised high concerns among stakeholders including the MP for the area.



Analysis of performance of candidates in the Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE) over the six years interval including 2020 showed a disturbing trend of steady awful performance in the public basic schools in the New Juaben South.



Available data at the Education Directorate shows that no candidate in the public basic schools in the municipality scored aggregate six (6) in the six years review. Only a few of the candidates obtained between aggregate seven (7) and fifteen (15).







Majority of the candidates obtained between aggregate 25 and 36 with some scoring aggregate 40 and above.



As a result, the MP, Michael Okyere Baafi, has instituted the “MP’s Weekend Extra Classes” for all final year pupils in the basic schools and has pledged to provide necessary assistance to help the pupils prepare adequately for the subsequent BECEs and come out with excelling results.



He, therefore, donated five desktop computers, five laptop computers, one public address machine and other assorted items to enhance education delivery in the New Juaben South.



Receiving the items, the Municipal Education Director, Victor de-Graft Etsison, thanked the MP for the gesture and pledged to ensure that the donated items are used appropriately for the purpose for which they have been given.