I supported the wasting of Ghana by politicians for ‘noko fioo’ – Allotey shares his greatest guilt

The former National Democratic Congress chairman for Central Region, Bernard Allotey Jacobs has shared his regret in his capacity a politician.



Speaking on the Wednesday, April 19, 2023, edition of Kokrokoo on Peace FM, Mr Allotey who now identifies as a social commentator said he regrets belonging to the political class of the country as they have been the bane of Ghana’s development.



“I carry one of the greatest guilt as a politician that I joined a political party which for 19 years of being in power could not position this country.



“Look we are wasting this country. The life of Ghana is being wasted by politicians. Because we don’t speak the truth and I am a part of it. We don’t speak the truth and I also supported it so I can get ‘nokofio maye’ [something small to eat],” he stated,



He revealed that as a politician there are moments he deliberately instigated supporters to engage in violence just to serve his personal interest of making money.



“I am an example of the Ghanaian politician. I’ve never been a government employee. It is only politics I have been engaged in up to this point. I must be frank,” he noted.



He however pointed out the need for a change in the direction of politics in Ghana.



"We have maligned people in this country. We've character assassinated people in this country but we have reached a stage where there should be clean politics," he stated.







