I support mandatory COVID-19 vaccination – Another NDC MP declares

Politics of Wednesday, 15 December 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Rockson Dafeamekpor supports mandatory COVID-19 vaccination



New travel policies introduced at Kotoka International Airport



Unvaccinated travellers to receive vaccine on arrival at KIA



Amidst the public controversy over governments mandatory COVID-19 policies, another opposition member of parliament has waged support for the compulsory vaccination of persons against COVID-19 in Ghana.



Member of Parliament for South Dayi, Rockson-Nelson Dafeamekpor has become the latest opposition MP to back the government’s line of action.



In a tweet sighted by GhanaWeb, Mr Dafeamekpor rooted his support for a mandatory COVID-19 vaccination in the provisions of Section 22(1)(2) of the Public Health Act, 2012, Act 851.



“Pursuant to Section 22(1)(2) of the Public Health Act, 2012, Act 851, I support the Mandatory Covid-19 Vaccination of our people. Covid-19 is truly real & we must take concrete steps to safeguard the Public Health of our people & that must take precedence over Personal Liberties,” the South Dayi MP posted.



Section 22(1) and (2) of the Public Health Act, 2012, Act 851 as referenced by the MP reads;



“22. (1) The Minister may by executive instrument, generally or with

reference to a particular district, area, or place or with respect to a particular class or classes of persons, order the persons to whom the instrument applies who do not produce satisfactory evidence of successful vaccination, to be vaccinated by a public vaccinator, unless in the opinion of the public vaccinator the vaccination would be injurious to health.



“(2) The instrument may prescribe at what age a person is liable to a penalty for non-compliance with the terms of the instrument and who is liable where the person who fails to be vaccinated has not attained that age”.



His declaration comes after his colleague MP in opposition, Samuel Nartey George of Ningo Prampram also described the mandatory vaccination as a sound public health policy which he hopes will be implemented vigorously.



The government of Ghana intends to make COVID-19 vaccination mandatory from January 2022.





Pursuant to Section 22(1)(2) of the Public Health Act, 2012, Act 851, I support the Mandatory Covid-19 Vaccination of our people. Covid-19 is truly real & we must take concrete steps to safeguard the Public Health of our people & that must take precedence over Personal Liberties — Rockson-Nelson Dafeamekpor, Esq. MP. (@etsedafeamekpor) December 15, 2021

Compulsory vaccination upon entry to the Republic? Infringement of rights or public health policy? This is sound public health policy and a very good step by govt. I support it and hope it is implemented vigorously. Public health considerations supercedes personal liberties. ???????????? — Sam 'Dzata' George (@samgeorgegh) December 14, 2021