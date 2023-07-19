I support him 110% - Inusah Fuesini maintains his son’s innocence despite US fraud conviction

General News of Wednesday, 19 July 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Former Member of Parliament for Tamale Central, Inusah Fuseini has vouched for the innocence of his son, Abdul Fuseini who has been sentenced to a two-year jail term by a US court.



Speaking in an interview on Citi TV’s Face to Face, the former minister for environment, science and technology said he knows Abdul Inusah too well to believe that he is guilty of engaging in fraud.



“I support my son 110%, I know him. I know Abdul Hamid, I know he can be boisterous but I don’t know him to be somebody who will be interested in other people’s things,” he said.



According to him, the circumstance around the issue makes him believe that Abdul was caught up in stupidity by seeking to enter into a business while schooling in the US.



“Well, it is a difficult thing, it is very difficult. I mean you train your child, bring up your child to be a useful and responsible person. You sit down with him at night and in the day to talk about what decent life is, you try to infuse in him what hard work can do but we are of different generations.



“It is difficult to talk about him because deep inside me, deep inside me I think he was just caught by stupidity and nothing or some level of invincibility. As a student he had his document so he decided to register a company. I never sanctioned that, I believe that if you are sent to school to learn you must concentrate on your studies and I told him that. Now that obviously as a young man he thought he could make quick bucks so he registered a company and he was actually buying cars for people. I know many people in Ghana that he bought cars for. In this particular case, he bought a car for some guys from Nigeria who were fellow students, colleague students and it turned out that the money used to buy the car was obtained fraudulently and that was his offense,” he said.



32-year-old Abdul Inusah was sentenced to a two-year jail term after having been found guilty for his role in a Huntington-based scheme that defrauded individuals in multiple states through the use of false online personas.



Information available to Ghana Web shows that Inusah was also ordered to pay $128,000 in restitution.



The details, culled from a statement from the US Attorney's Office Southern District of West Virginia, said that the trial was decided by a federal jury after three days in court.



The statement from the United State’s Attorney, dated Thursday, March 23, 2023, added that Abdul Inusah was found guilty for being part of a “conspiracy that targeted victims using false personas via email, text messaging, online dating websites and social media platforms.



But while vouching for his innocence and emphasising his support for his son, Inusah Fuseini who doubles as a private legal practitioner revealed that an appeal has been launched against his sentence.



GA/SARA



Watch the latest episode of The Lowdown below:











You can also watch the first episode of Legal Agenda on GhanaWeb TV:











Share your news stories and ideas with GhanaWeb





To advertise with GhanaWeb

