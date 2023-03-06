I support Mahama’s ex-gratia cancellation, beneficiaries must lead charge – Dr Apaak

General News of Monday, 6 March 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Member of Parliament for Builsa South, Dr Clement Apaak has stated that he fully supports the promise by former president John Dramani Mahama to cancel the emolument structure for Article 71 Office Holders.



According to the deputy Ranking Member on Parliament’s Education Committee, while he is not surprised by the opposition of members of the current government to the promise, he finds it flawed, the basis of their calls on Mr Mahama to return his previously earned ex-gratia benefits.



“Surprised the NADAA/Bawumia NPP gov't is attacking JM for proposing to scrap ex-gratia? Don't be, they have made their wives (1st and 2nd Ladies) and other appendages beneficiaries of article 71 emoluments.



"This has never happened, it's the first in the history of Ghana. The NPP/Bawumia NPP gov't, those seeking to be Flagbearers included, should tell Ghanaians their position on the issue and stop attacking JM.



"So because JM is a beneficiary of ex-gratia he has no right to work towards scrapping it, what logic? In fact, it's precisely because he is a beneficiary and yet wants to see it gone is what he must be commended.



"It takes selflessness to advocate against a benefit you enjoy, but JM will do it in the collective interest. This is the mark of servant leadership,” the MP wrote in a social media post.



As a beneficiary of the ex-gratia system, Mr Apaak said he is in full support of its cancellation noting that all other beneficiaries must lead the charge for its cancellation instead of opposing it.



“I have been and remain a beneficiary of ex-gratia as an article 71 office holder. I served as a Prez Staffer, and now a two term MP. I support JM's call, as also called for by Ghanaians, to scrap it. We the beneficiaries must lead the charge to scrap it in the national interest,” he added.



John Mahama spoke about scrapping ex-gratia at the launch of his campaign to become the flagbearer of the NDC last Thursday, added that his government would also work to scrap ex-gratia benefits given to appointees under the other arms of government.



"The payment of ex-gratia to members of the executive under Article 71 will be scrapped. And the necessary constitutional steps to abolish that payment will start in earnest in 2025.



"We will also begin the process of persuading the other arms of government other than the executive to accept the removal of this ex-gratia payment," he said.



Mahama also said that his administration would focus on reducing the president's powers and ensuring the separation of powers among the three arms of government: the executive, the legislature, and the judiciary.



He also said that he would run the leanest government Ghana has ever had in the 4th Republic, with ministers and deputy ministers not numbering more than 60.



Reactions to Mr Mahama’s promise



While Mr Mahama’s promise to cancel ex-gratia has largely been received by members of the public, critics including members of the ruling New Patriotic Party have questioned his integrity and motive for making such promise.



Some of his critics have thus dared the former president to return all emoluments he has received over the years as proof his commitment to his promise to scrap ex-gratia.





Suprised the NADAA/Bawumia NPP gov't is attacking JM for proposing to scrap ex-gratia? Don't be, they have made their wives (1st and 2nd Ladies) beneficiaries of article 71 emoluments. This has never happened, it's the first in the history of Ghana. — Dr. Clement Abas Apaak (@DrApaak) March 5, 2023

I have been and remain a beneficiary of ex-gratia as an article 71 office holder. I served as a Prez Staffer, and now a two term MP. I support JM's call, as also called for by Ghanaians, to scrap it. We the beneficiaries must lead the charge to scap it in the national interest! — Dr. Clement Abas Apaak (@DrApaak) March 5, 2023

I have been and remain a beneficiary of ex-gratia as an article 71 office holder. I served as a Prez Staffer, and now a two term MP. I support JM's call, as also called for by Ghanaians, to scrap it. We the beneficiaries must lead the charge to scap it in the national interest! — Dr. Clement Abas Apaak (@DrApaak) March 5, 2023

You can also watch this episode of People & Places on GhanaWeb TV here:GA/SARA