'I strongly believe that God will give us victory in 2024 polls' - Mahama

Politics of Friday, 15 October 2021

Source: rainbowradioonline.com

Former President John Dramani Mahama has admonished supporters of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) to sacrifice for the umbrella family and ensure it is elected into office in 2024.



He assured that the party would not forget about their contributions should the NDC be elected into office in 2024.



Speaking to the party supporters in the Western Region on Thursday, October 14 as part of his thank-you tour, he said if the supporters kill themselves for the party to win power, the party will reciprocate their effort and not forget them.



“We urge you all to work hard and bring the party back to power.



“When you work hard and we come into office we won’t forget you, the party shall not forget you.



“If you die for the party, the party will also die for you when we come into office.



“Do that and we come into office we won’t forget you, we will reward you for your hard work when we come to power.”



He was also optimistic that the NDC will win the 2020 general elections.



“I strongly believe that God will give us victory in the next elections,” he added.



The former president further admonished members of the party to partake in the upcoming internal elections to elect executives ahead of the next general elections.



“This is a party that believes in the rule of law and is law-abiding, and so when the time comes, and you feel qualified, you can partake in the exercise,” the 2020 presidential candidate of the NDC added.