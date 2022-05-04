I stopped my architect son from investing in Ghana - Japan-based Ghanaian reveals

Diasporia News of Wednesday, 4 May 2022

Source: SVTV Africa

Japan-based Ghanaian Kwabena Yeboah has disclosed that he has prevented his Japan-born son and architect from coming to Ghana because of fears that his business might be mismanaged.



Speaking on ‘Daily Hustle Worldwide,’ Kwabena revealed that he invested in a business but the manager almost collapsed the company. He embezzled company funds. As a result, he fears his son may go through the same plight.



“He has begun the processes and even visited the Ghanaian embassy, but I don’t allow him. He knows a lot of business people who can invest, but I stopped him because of what happened to me,” he said.



Mr. Yeboah revealed that he once planned to move to Ghana with his Japanese wife and kids, but the unfortunate happened.



According to him, someone claimed his piece of land and took the case to court. However, the judge charged him with contempt of court and sentenced him to 40 days in jail.



He added that by the time he got back from prison, the plaintiff had won the case with the land title changed to the plaintiff’s name. He felt discouraged and moved back to Japan with his family.