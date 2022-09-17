I still want to marry a woman from the Volta Region – 78-year-old Akufo-Addo declares

General News of Saturday, 17 September 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The President of Ghana, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, has given a clear indication of his desire to still marry a woman, even in his retirement years.



The president explained that the dream to marry a woman from the Volta Region has been a longstanding one and that not even the lapse of time has killed that urge.



While speaking on a radio station in the Volta Region recently, he said that seeing the female presenter, who was interviewing him, has re-affirmed that desire.



“You know my basic position that I’ve taken, and seeing you, of course, it’s heightened it: my determination to marry in the Volta Region, and that I'm like a suitor who keeps on knocking on the door, looking forward to the day the door will be open. We’ll keep on till the day the door is open,” the president, who is married to his "beautiful Rebecca" said.



The president was in the Volta Region as part of a recent tour of some regions in the country.



Watch the president speak about it in the video below. Watch from 3 minutes:







Watch the latest episode of The Lowdown below:







You can also watch this episode of People & Places here:







EA/BOG