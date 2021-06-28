I still remember the sacrifice of your grandfather to NPP - Kufuor to Kamal Gumah

Politics of Monday, 28 June 2021

Source: kingdomfmonline.com

The Former President of Ghana, H.E John Agyekum Kufuor has stated clearly that he still remembers the contribution of the grandfather of NPP Youth Organizer Hopeful, Mr Kamal Gumah to the survival of UP and NPP in the North.



Former President Kufuor narrated that Alhaji Imoro Salifu, the grandfather of Prince Kamal Gumah was the Regional Commissioner for the Upper Region in the government of Prime Minister Busia in 1969; the way and manner he used his position to improve the wellbeing of the people.



He hinted that, Mr Kamal Gumah’s father and grand father fought with their everything for the party to become popular in the North.



The Former President was enthused to meet the grandson of the longest-serving constituency chairman of the party in the Upper East Region; a man who offered himself to the service of NPP and mother-Ghana.