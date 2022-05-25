'I still cannot believe it!' - Jomoro MP mourns nephew who died on flight to US

General News of Wednesday, 25 May 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

27-year-old Ghanaian man dies aboard United Airlines flight



Daniel Toffey Jnr was travelling to the US with his father



Seven doctors aboard the flight tried to save his life



Dorcas Afo Toffey, Member of Parliament for Jomoro Constituency has revealed that a gospel musician based in the United States who died on board United Airlines 997 flight heading for Washington DC on Sunday, May 22, 2022, was a relative.



The deceased identified as Daniel Toffey Jnr was on the fight with his father Daniel Toffey Snr when he developed a medical condition that ultimately led to his death.



In a May 25, 2022 tweet on the death, the MP said she was still in shock at the incident and wished she could turn back the hands of time.



"I have been dumbstricken for the past 2 days upon learning about the sudden demise of my nephew, Daniel Toffey, which occurred on 23rd May 2022, onboard a plane from Ghana to the USA.



"I still cannot believe it! I wish I could turn back the hands of time but...RIP Danny," she captioned the tweet that was accompanied by a smiling photo of the deceased.



A report by Diaspora Network Television, DNT Ghana sighted by GhanaWeb said not even the presence of as many as seven medical doctors on board the flight could save the 27-year-old gospel musician who was days from his birthday.





I have been dumbstricken for the past 2 days upon learning about the sudden demise of my nephew, Daniel Toffey, which occurred on 23rd May 2022, onboard a plane from Ghana to the USA.



I still cannot believe it!



I wish I could turn back the hands of time but...



RIP Danny pic.twitter.com/ihFSiNSsdE — Hon. Dorcas Affo-Toffey (@AfoDorcas) May 25, 2022

The Toffey family, resident in Pataskala, Ohio – a suburb of Columbus in the US, returned home to attend the funeral of an in-law.The report added that the deceased's mother stayed behind while Toffey Jnr and Snr headed back to the States.It was on the journey back that he, unfortunately, passed on mid-air. “He kept saying ‘Daddy I can’t breathe, Daddy I can’t breathe,'” the senior Toffey narrated to DNT in an interview.According to the report, the suspected cause of death is a case of pulmonary embolism.[A pulmonary embolism (PE) is a blood clot that develops in a blood vessel in the body (often in the leg). It then travels to a lung artery where it suddenly blocks blood flow].As a result of the tragic incident, the flight was diverted to Bermuda where all 178 passengers were lodged at Grotto Bay Resort before they continued their journey to Washington.Toffey Junior, the report added, worships with Pentecost International Worship Center, PIWC, in Columbus North and was a gospel musician.He was scheduled to launch his album on June 4 in Columbus with Joe Mettle as a guest artiste.The Toffeys hail from Jomoro in the Western Region of Ghana.