‘I stand for peace, let no one annoy me’ – Ken Agyapong withholds funding to NPP

General News of Sunday, 8 May 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Kennedy Agyapong angry at political detractors



Assin Central MP vows to withhold funding from party



Kennedy Agyapong donates over 2.7 million cedis to NPP



Assin Central Member of Parliament, Kennedy Agyapong, has stated that he will stop donating monies to the governing New Patriotic Party, NPP, because detractors are politicizing his gestures and creating bad blood for him.



According to the vocal lawmaker, who recently donated over 2.7 million cedis towards constituency-level executive elections, it was unacceptable that despite all his efforts at engendering peace in the party, some people are bent on making his life unbearable.



Describing himself as the peace maker in the NPP, he said he was going to withhold funds he had earmarked to support upcoming regional executive elections.



“You wait and see, you think someone is afraid, I am looking for the man in this party that when I take a decision, he will challenge me, I want one person.



“We have turned into a party of beggars…. Ungrateful people. I have decided that I am keeping my money. The funds I decided to take to the regions, I am keeping it. I haven’t completed my factory but I am helping out of love to help constituencies,” he stressed.



“When leaders see you, they frown because they claim you support Alan, let no one annoy me. People keep telling me to be patient, why, is Alan not a human being. I allocated 2,750,000 cedis, show me one NPP member who has donated this much,” he quizzed.



In his May 5, 2022 interview on Oman FM – a channel he owns, Agyapong also dismissed talk that he was supporting the presidential bid of Trade and Industry Minister Alan Kyerematen.



Whiles not affirming whether he supported Alan Kyerematen, he asked repeatedly what was wrong if he indeed supported the Minister.



“When I said I was helping each constituency with GHC10,000 ….I later heard rumours that I had given GHC10,000 to each constituency in support of Alan, (even) if I support Alan, is he not a human being?



“If it is that I support Alan, is he not a human being? They shouldn’t annoy me, I am the one preaching for peace. I don’t fear anyone in this party, if I support Alan is he not a human being?” he reiterated.



Alan Kyerematen is seen as a frontrunner in the race to succeed President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo. His main contender is believed to be Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia – none of them have formally spoken about their ambitions despite their supporters making a case for either of them in media interviews.



The NPP is expected to elect a new presidential candidate ahead of the 2024 General Elections, this is because the second and final term of Akufo-Addo expires after the vote.



